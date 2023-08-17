Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Country crooner Jason Aldean seems to have found his forever Florida home.

The country music star paid $10.2 million last year for an oceanfront mansion on Hutchinson Island, the TC Palm recently reported.

Martin County property records show that the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home was bought through the Nashville, Tennessee, based-W Real Estate Trust. It's the same trust that was associated with the sale of Aldean's home on St. George Island in Florida's panhandle, the TC Palm reported.

Features of the Hutchinson Island property include a spacious swimming pool and a dune crossover boardwalk.

Nick Saban Jupiter Island home
Nick Saban Jupiter Island home

The 46-year-old Georgia native has been in the news recently for his controversial lyrics and music video to his song "Try That in a Small Town."

Although he grew up in Georgia, Aldean told Music Mayhem last year that his parents divorced when he was 3 and his father moved to Florida.

"So I kind of grew up in both places and anytime it starts getting warm I like to be at the beach somewhere and it's kind of my happy place," he said. "And so, I'll probably always have a house down there somewhere. It's just kind of my favorite place to be."

The home is located on the southern end of Hutchinson Island.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FHP: Man who 'exited' moving ambulance run over, dies; paramedic falls out
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby
Tropical trio: 3 areas eyed for possible development over coming days
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

Latest News

1 dead in small plane crash in St. Lucie County
Palm Beach County thrifter finds luxury deals for pennies on the dollar
What will warm waters mean for remainder of hurricane season?
WFLX's T.A. Walker is Shining A light on a fundraising event that’s happening this weekend that...
Night for the Natural Areas