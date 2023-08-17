Large tree topples over, lands on school bus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A large tree landed on top of a school bus Thursday during a powerful afternoon thunderstorm in West Palm Beach.

It happened on Parker Avenue near Howard Park, not far from a West Palm Beach fire station.

The large tree was partially resting on the roof of the bus, denting it.

About 20 children were on the bus at the time, but they were able to get out safely, police said.

