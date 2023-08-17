Night for the Natural Areas returns to Palm Beach County Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
The annual Twisted Trunk Brewing Company's Night for the Natural Areas is back this Saturday.

The brewery wants to raise money to make sure the community in Palm Beach County is connected to the nearly 32,000 acres of natural areas.

The fundraising will help introduced people to the wild spaces through exploration during events like the Trailbazers program (helping at risk youth), the county's free Adventure Awaits series and the Natural Areas Festival.

The brewery is in Palm Beach Gardens and tickets include a raffle ticket, a beer and more.

There will be scenic art up for raffle and Little Moir's Hibiscus StrEATery will have tasty food up for sale.

