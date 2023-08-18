4 areas of possible tropical development in Atlantic Ocean

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas that have the potential for tropical development.

Three are located in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, with one being a tropical disturbance that could impact the Lesser Antilles, while the other two should remain over open waters.

Three areas for tropical development in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 18, 2023.
The fourth area of concern is in the Gulf of Mexico. By early next week, a tropical wave will make its way through the Gulf but has a low chance for development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical disturbance Invest 98-L located near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours. NHC said the disturbance will likely form into a tropical depression over the weekend but will downgraded by early next week due to upper-level winds.

Area for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 18, 2023.
Tropical disturbance Invest 99-L is looking less likely to develop and another area of low pressure located near the Lesser Antilles has a 20% chance for development and could impact the Caribbean.

"The area closest to the Lesser Antilles is a tropical wave, a very disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms," WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

The area of disturbed weather located just north of Hispaniola is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, according to NHC.

The tropical wave is not a threat to Florida but could bring some rain to parts of Texas or Mexico.

