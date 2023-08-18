Amid growing demand, Dave Chappelle adds third South Fla. show

Actor, comedian to perform at Seminole Hard Rock on 3 straight nights after Christmas
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, Monday, June. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
South Florida seems to have an appetite for Dave Chappelle.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino added a third show for the actor and comedian amid growing demand, the venue announced Thursday night.

Chappelle, 49, will now perform for three straight nights starting the day after Christmas.

The shows are scheduled for Dec. 26-28 at 8 p.m.

Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Just last year, Chappelle was attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the show. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performance.

Tickets for all three shows are now on sale. Ticket prices start at $115. Click here to purchase tickets.

