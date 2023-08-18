Amid growing demand, Dave Chappelle adds third South Fla. show

South Florida seems to have an appetite for Dave Chappelle.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino added a third show for the actor and comedian amid growing demand, the venue announced Thursday night.

Chappelle, 49, will now perform for three straight nights starting the day after Christmas.

The shows are scheduled for Dec. 26-28 at 8 p.m.

Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Just last year, Chappelle was attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the show. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performance.

Tickets for all three shows are now on sale. Ticket prices start at $115. Click here to purchase tickets.

