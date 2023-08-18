FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 18, 2023

An active weather pattern continues for the Sunshine State. Heavy storms are expected across Florida, including in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
An active weather pattern continues for the Sunshine State. Heavy storms are expected across Florida, including in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Expect storms to develop Friday afternoon and last through the evening hours.

Storms will bring heavy rain, so be on alert for some possible flooding. Flooding will be one of the main threats along with gusty, damaging winds and lots of lightning.

When it comes to the temperatures in the afternoon, the low 90s once again are expected.

At the same time, a plume of Saharan Dust is sweeping across the area, so hazy, milky skies will be noticeable when it is not raining. However, the dry air from the dust is just not enough to drop the rain chances.

That’s because a tropical wave slides across southern Florida and this is the reason for more widespread storms this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday could be soggy at times. This will keep the forecast highs between the upper 80s.

Meanwhile, WFLX First Alert Weather is keeping watch on four areas for development. Three are located in the Atlantic waters, with one being a tropical disturbance that could impact the Lesser Antilles, while the other two should remain over open waters.

The fourth area of concern is in the Gulf of Mexico, which is due to the tropical wave the area is getting this weekend. Early next week, the wave will makes it way through the Gulf where it has a low chance for development. Regardless of development, it will track westward into parts of Texas or Mexico.

