Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 2 men in capsized boat
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Two men, 58 and 60, were rescued after their boat capsized 7 miles north of Fort Pierce on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
They first were rescued by a good Samaritan and then assisted by a Coast Guard boat. They were taken to the shore for EMS services with no injuries reported, the Coast Guard posted on social media.
The two men's ages were given to WPTV.
