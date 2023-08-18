Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 2 men in capsized boat

Two men, 58 and 60, were rescued after their boat capsized 7 miles north of Fort Pierce on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

They first were rescued by a good Samaritan and then assisted by a Coast Guard boat. They were taken to the shore for EMS services with no injuries reported, the Coast Guard posted on social media.

#Breaking A @USCG Station #FortPierce boat crew and a good Samaritan rescued 2 people after their vessel capsized, 7 miles north of Fort Pierce, Friday.



The two rescued individuals were taken back to EMS ashore with no injuries reported. #SAR pic.twitter.com/r0LcCyZH0R — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 18, 2023

The two men's ages were given to WPTV.

