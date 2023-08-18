Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 2 men in capsized boat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two men, 58 and 60, were rescued after their boat capsized 7 miles north of Fort Pierce on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

They first were rescued by a good Samaritan and then assisted by a Coast Guard boat. They were taken to the shore for EMS services with no injuries reported, the Coast Guard posted on social media.

The two men's ages were given to WPTV.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Get paid $1,000 to become ‘Buc-ee’s Bud-ee’
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Big cat spotted roaming in Wellington: What is it?

Latest News

An active weather pattern continues for the Sunshine State. Heavy storms are expected across...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 18, 2023
Burlap is helping to stabilize seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Amid growing demand, Dave Chappelle adds third South Fla. show
Small plane that crashed, killing 1, linked to Fort Pierce flight school