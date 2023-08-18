Jupiter family escapes after home struck by lightning, 2-year-old notices smoke

A woman and her two children escaped a house fire unharmed after one of the children noticed smoke and alerted the family.

The incident happened at a home in the 11000 block of Southeast Tiffany Way at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the woman and her kids, ages 2 and 11, were inside the home when it was struck by lightning.

The 2-year-old noticed smoke, alerted the family and they were able to make it out safely, rescue crews said.

2-year-old notices #smoke after #lightning strike, family escapes house #fire



Our #firefighters responded to the 11000 block of SE Tiffany Way in Jupiter around 5:30 pm yesterday.



It appears a woman was at home w/her 2-year-old & 11-year-old children when lightning struck. pic.twitter.com/1vyEuonQ7V — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) August 18, 2023

This lightning strike is one of numerous incidents that occurred during the severe thunderstorms in Palm Beach County Thursday. Many residents reported downed trees, a Boynton Beach resident had the roof of his tiki hut blown off, and a tree even fell on a school bus in West Palm Beach.

