Jupiter family escapes after home struck by lightning, 2-year-old notices smoke

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman and her two children escaped a house fire unharmed after one of the children noticed smoke and alerted the family.

The incident happened at a home in the 11000 block of Southeast Tiffany Way at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the woman and her kids, ages 2 and 11, were inside the home when it was struck by lightning.

The 2-year-old noticed smoke, alerted the family and they were able to make it out safely, rescue crews said.

The woman later attempted to reenter the home through the garage for personal items, Martin County Fire Rescue said. However, a captain on scene noticed and made sure she got back out.

This lightning strike is one of numerous incidents that occurred during the severe thunderstorms in Palm Beach County Thursday. Many residents reported downed trees, a Boynton Beach resident had the roof of his tiki hut blown off, and a tree even fell on a school bus in West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Get paid $1,000 to become ‘Buc-ee’s Bud-ee’
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Big cat spotted roaming in Wellington: What is it?

Latest News

Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson speaks with the news media at the team's NCAA college...
More Florida politicians appeal to NCAA on behalf of FSU football player
Bacteria advisory issued for waters near Sandsprit Park in Stuart
4 areas of possible tropical development in Atlantic Ocean
Youth athletic groups focus on heat safety while staying active