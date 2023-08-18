Suspect taken into custody after chase ends in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping in Fort Lauderdale was taken into custody Friday after a chase that ended in Palm Beach County.

The chase began in Fort Lauderdale and continued onto Florida's Turnpike, where the white Kia Optima traveled north into Palm Beach County.

Aerial video showed the car exit on Jog Road, where it crashed and the suspect was apprehended.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Get paid $1,000 to become ‘Buc-ee’s Bud-ee’
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Big cat spotted roaming in Wellington: What is it?

Latest News

Man sought in daytime severe beating of woman in Pompano Beach
Get Savvy in :60 - Low Voltage Program and Apprenticeship with the School District of Palm...
Get Savvy in :60 -Low Voltage Program with the School District of Palm Beach County
Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 2 men in capsized boat
An active weather pattern continues for the Sunshine State. Heavy storms are expected across...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 18, 2023