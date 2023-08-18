Suspect taken into custody after chase ends in Palm Beach County

A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping in Fort Lauderdale was taken into custody Friday after a chase that ended in Palm Beach County.

The chase began in Fort Lauderdale and continued onto Florida's Turnpike, where the white Kia Optima traveled north into Palm Beach County.

Aerial video showed the car exit on Jog Road, where it crashed and the suspect was apprehended.

