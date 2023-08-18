That was fast: Former Owls star getting promoted from minor leagues

Florida Atlantic's Nolan Schanuel during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in...
Florida Atlantic's Nolan Schanuel during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nolan Schanuel was playing baseball for Florida Atlantic in May. Soon he'll be playing Major League Baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting the No. 11 overall pick in the MLB Draft, less than six weeks after being drafted.

Schanuel, 21, has had 73 at-bats in his professional career thus far, quickly moving up through the Angels' farm system. He currently plays for the Double-A affiliate, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Arguably the greatest player to put on a uniform at FAU, Schanuel led the nation in batting average (.447), on-base percentage (.615) and walks (71) in 2023. He also led C-USA in slugging percentage (.868) and hits (88).

Schanuel is a true Palm Beach County baseball star. The first baseman was born in Boca Raton, grew up in Boynton Beach and played at Park Vista Community High School before signing with FAU.

Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a...
Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

A three-year starter for the Owls, Schanuel finished his college career first in batting average (.385), second in home runs (46) and walks (138), and third in total bases (433).

Schanuel reached base safely for 54 straight games – the longest streak in NCAA Division I baseball and all but one game in 2023.

His promotion is one of the fastest ascents in MLB history. Schanuel's debut is the fastest since 1979, when the Texas Rangers promoted left-handed pitcher Jerry Don Gleaton, according to ESPN.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Get paid $1,000 to become ‘Buc-ee’s Bud-ee’
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Big cat spotted roaming in Wellington: What is it?

Latest News

Suspect taken into custody after chase ends in Palm Beach County
Man sought in daytime severe beating of woman in Pompano Beach
Get Savvy in :60 - Low Voltage Program and Apprenticeship with the School District of Palm...
Get Savvy in :60 -Low Voltage Program with the School District of Palm Beach County
Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 2 men in capsized boat