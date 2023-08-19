Boynton Beach man arrested after fatal crash in Deerfield Beach

A 42-year-old Boynton Beach man has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal crash in May in Deerfield Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Roscoe Shannon was arrested Tuesday and faces one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on May 16 in the 100 block of Powerline Road.

Shannon was traveling northbound on North Powerline Road in a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado truck when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle, police said. The driver of a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Powerline Road. The Chevrolet departed the northbound lanes, entered the southbound lanes and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The victim's name has been withheld because of Marsy's Law, spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

Scripps Only Content 2023