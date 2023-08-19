Brightline testing forces 2 bridge crossing closures in Martin County next week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brightline will close two bridge crossings next week in Martin County in preparation for extending its train service to Orlando.

The crossings are at Cross Rip Street in Hobe Sound and Seaward Street in Stuart. There will be detours.

At Cross Rip Street there will be a full closure from 7 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

At Seward Street, the closures will be 7 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Motorists are told to proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage. For more information go to Brightline's website.

On Friday, Brightline and the Florida East Coast Railway announced the launch of the St. Lucie Bridge Schedule App and Website for mariners. Real-time schedule information redictability and reliability of bridge openings.

To download the bridge app, search for "Bridge Schedule" in the Apple and Android app stores or visit http://www.bridgeschedule.com/ [bridgeschedule.com]. The app and website went live in coordination with the United States Coast Guard temporary deviation

Brightline also installed variable message signs on each side of the bridge, which are interconnected to the railroad signal system. They display a countdown to each bridge closure and opening.

The train company originally planned to start service for Labor Day weekend but service has been indefinitely delayed.

Brightline began selling tickets for the Orlando leg in May, promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Get paid $1,000 to become ‘Buc-ee’s Bud-ee’
Big cat spotted roaming in Wellington: What is it?

Latest News

Boynton Beach man arrested after fatal crash in Deerfield Beach
Riviera Beach woman sold crack cocaine with baby present, police say
On-and-off showers today with possible isolated flooding
Palm Beach County man faces first-degree murder from fentanyl overdose