Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days in Bahamas' Cay Sal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued a man who said he was stranded for three days on uninhabited Cay Sal, Bahamas, after his vessel became disabled during his voyage.

Cay Sa is a small island in the Cay Sal Bank between Key Large, Fla. (62 miles), Cuba (31 miles) and Andros Island, Bahamas (156 miles).

Man stranded on Bahamas' Cay Sa.
Man stranded on Bahamas' Cay Sa.

On Friday, the crew transferred the man to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in good health.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Miami Auxiliary aircrew of a disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew found a man stranded on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life," Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander, said. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Get paid $1,000 to become ‘Buc-ee’s Bud-ee’
Big cat spotted roaming in Wellington: What is it?

Latest News

Brightline testing forces 2 bridge crossing closures in Martin County next week
Boynton Beach man arrested after fatal crash in Deerfield Beach
Riviera Beach woman sold crack cocaine with baby present, police say
On-and-off showers today with possible isolated flooding