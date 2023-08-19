Martin High grad named head referee at Women's World Cup final Sunday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A born-and-raised Martin County woman will be head referee at the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England on Sunday.

Tori Penso, who is a Stuart Middle School and Martin High School graduate, is the daughter of Patti Hancock.

Penso has been a soccer referee since 14 and kept up with it through college at Florida State.

She started flying around the nation, including Washington, D.C., and Little Rock, Arkansas to referee games in Major League Soccer. MLS games and the Australia vs. England semifinal.

Recently, she said her daughter picked up several World Cup games in Australia and New Zealand, including a semifinal between Australia and England. She heads a four-woman referee crew, the first time that U.S. Soccer referees will lead the officiating crew in a senior FIFA World Cup Final.

Her family — all big soccer fans — couldn't be prouder to have Tori represent their family and their country on an international scale.

“I’m busting, Patti said. "And I have to pinch myself, I guess, and you know, it’s taken a village, a lot of people to get her here. It wasn’t an easy road, it was hard.”

Family members plan to what the game, which starts at 6 a.m. EDT and will be televised on Fox WFLX, Channel 29).

