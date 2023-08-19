On-and-off showers today with possible isolated flooding

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
There will be on-and-off showers/storms today and it will be getting breezy.

Isolated minor flooding possible. Bulk of moisture remains more in southern areas down through the Keys.

Highs today: upper 80s

Tropics: Four areas we're watching. Three in the Atlantic with one bringing impacts to the Caribbean regardless of development. One area in the Gulf of Mexico with possible impacts to southern Texas. So far there is no threat to Florida.

