Palm Beach County man faces first-degree murder from fentanyl overdose

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County man is facing a first-degree murder charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he sold fentanyl to a 31-year-old man last September and died a day later.

Enso Solage, 32, west of Boynton Beach, also is facing three counts of the sale of fenanyl. During a first appearance on Friday, he was denied bond and is in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail.

The unnamed victim purchased fentanyl on Sept. 28, 2022, from Solage in the parking lot of Boynton Place Apartm Beach.

He was found dead in a bedroom at an undisclosed apartment he shared with his mother.

Next to the unnamed victim was “a piece of tin foil rolled into a straw-like configuration, one clear capsule with a white-powdery substance, a lighter and various prescribed medications."

The man struggled with drug addiction since he was 18 and attended 12 drug rehabilitation programs, including a final one on Sept. 19.

Working with a confidential information, deputies arranged four transactions with Solage and recovered 64 fentanyl capsules from the sales.

Solage was selling fentanyl while out on bond for other charges, including the sale of heroin.

In a separate surveillance last December, deputies say another customer interacted with Solage at a Target parking lot in Lake Worth. After conducting a traffic stop, deputies said that person "was in possession of forty capsules (7 grams) containing a white-powdery substance."

Solage was apprehended after a traffic stop on Dec. 7.

