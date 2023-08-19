Passing showers and storms through Sunday

There will be on-and-off showers/storms through Sunday as our winds stay elevated out of the east.

Isolated minor flooding possible. Bulk of moisture remains more in southern areas down through the Keys.

We'll start to dry out a bit as the tropical wave pushes off to our west Sunday night into Monday.

Highs Sunday will be near 90 degrees with ESE winds 10 - 20 mph

Tropics: Five areas we're watching in the Atlantic with one bringing impacts to the Caribbean regardless of development. One area in the Gulf of Mexico with possible impacts to southern Texas. So far there is no threat to Florida.

Tropical Depression six has formed in the central Atlantic about 800 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

