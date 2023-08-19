Rivera Beach detective helps woman with newborn find housing

A Riviera Beach detective is personally tackling the growing homelessness problem in Palm Beach County where about 1,300 are on the streets on any given night.

One particular story stands out that will make you think twice when you see someone homeless on the street as the National Alliance to End Homelessness reports increasing numbers with the cost of necessities going up.

“I knew that there was a higher calling and I wanted to be able to impact people’s lives,” Jennifer Jones said.

Jennifer Jones has gone beyond the line of duty to help homeless folks.

The detective leads the Riviera Beach’s Homeless Outreach initiative.

Partnering with different organizations and churches like Christ Fellowship, The Lord’s Place and Adopt a Family, Jones has gone beyond the line of duty to help homeless folks, including Tyshameka Griffin, who was pregnant and on the street.

“I can’t imagine being homeless when I was pregnant,” Jones said. “I can’t imagine my daughter who is getting ready to have a baby being homeless.”

Tyshameka Griffin had nowhere to after giving birth to her son.

Griffin gave birth to her son, I’keem, three weeks ago.

After being discharged from the hospital, she had nowhere to go.

“I had no plan to be honest,” Griffin said. “I didn’t know where I was going to put my baby at the time.”

Within an hour, Jones was able to secure temporary housing for Griffin and her baby as well as crucial items like food, clothing, diapers, and bottles.

“I’m not ever going to deny my faith,” Jones said. “I don’t do this for me. I do this for something much bigger than me because it’s what we’re called to do.”

Griffin and Jones met six months before Griffin gave birth. Griffin said she was in and out of homelessness for about two years.

“It was rough,” Griffin said. “It was, I’m not going to lie.”

With a helping hand with the help of Jones, Griffin now looks to a brighter future.

“Everything will be OK,” Griffin said. “I just have to take one step at a time, one day at a time. Everything will be fine.”

