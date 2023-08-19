Riviera Beach woman sold crack cocaine with baby present, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 33-year-old Riviera Beach woman is facing four felony charges after a Riviera Beach police raid at a motel room found she was selling crack cocaine with her 1-year-old child present.

Tiffany Raines was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methylenedioxypyrovalerone(MDPV), possession of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a Child.

The raid was carried out Friday at the Super 8 Motel at 4112 West Blue Heron Blvd.

Agents noticed Raines and her 1-year-old child entering their room.

Raines was detained for further investigation. A subsequent search of the motel room led to the discovery approximately 2.7 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, approximatly 0.96 grams of MDPV and drug paraphernalia consisting of pipes and scales.

Police said they observed Raines conducting drug transactions while her child was present in the room.

The child was entrusted to the care of a family member, and the Department of Children and Families was notified of the situation.

Raines was taken to the Palm Beach County jail on Friday night. Her next court appearance is Sunday.

After a search at her former residence, she is facing additional felony charges of drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

"The Riviera Beach Police Vice Unit remains committed to upholding the safety and security of the community, pursuing justice for all residents, and collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure the protection of children in potentially harmful situations," spokeswoman Serena Spates said in a news release.

