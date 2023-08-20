2 people injured in house fire west of Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were hospitalized, including one sent by Trauma Hawk, after an extensive fire damaged a home west of Lake Worth Beach on Sunday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At 1:10 p.m., personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of West Arch Drive, east of Florida's Turnpike after a 911 caller nearby said a vehicle was on fire, PBCFR spokesman Tom Reyes told WPTV.

There was extensive fire in the house and garage.

One patient was taken by Trauma Hawk to a trauma center and another by ground to a hospital. The closest trauma center is St. Mary's Medical in West Palm Beach. Other information on the patients wasn't available.

A PBCFR fire investigator is on the scene determining cause and origin.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein captured an image over the house using a drone.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days in Bahamas' Cay Sal

Latest News

Martin, Palm Beach counties in top 10 for most expensive home financing
Fire rescue battles fire in abandoned, boarded up building in Belle Glade
Pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard in unmarked crossing killed
St. Lucie Fire Department contains large commercial building fire