Barricaded Port St. Lucie man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 78-year-man experiencing a mental health crisis sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being barricaded inside a home's bedroom, Port St. Lucie police said Sunday morning.

The St. Lucie County Fire District took the man to a hospital in critical condition, according to an updated Facebook post at 11 a.m. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time, police said.

At 8:09 a.m., personnel responded to the 100 block of Southwest Fernleaf Trail, west of Florida's Turnpike.

The man fired a gun several times inside the house and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. A family member sustained minor injuries, and left the house house and called 911, polcie said.

The PSLPD SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were on the scene to de-escalate the situation.

With a heavy police presence, people are asked to avoid the area.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days in Bahamas' Cay Sal

Latest News

St. Lucie Fire Department contains large commercial building fire
Tropical Storm Emily becomes fifth named storm of season
Residents Yuya Jakeguchi and his wife, Nozomi, load sandbags on to the back of their truck...
Hurricane Hilary moves 'very near' Baja, Calif., as Category 1
Team Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against...
Spain makes history with 1-0 win over England in Women's World Cup final