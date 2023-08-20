Coast Guard searching for missing small plane in Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defense Force are searching for a small plane with one person aboard that was last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island on Sunday.

The missing aircraft is a Cessna 402 that left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Coast Guard posted on social media from Miami.

Eleuthera is 73 miles west of Nassau.

On Friday, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued a manwho said he was stranded for three days on uninhabited Cay Sal, Bahamas, after his vessel became disabled during his voyage.



