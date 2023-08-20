Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami wins League Cup

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammates...
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammates during the first half of the Leagues Cup championship soccer match Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minute.

Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

