St. Lucie Fire Department contains large commercial building fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A large commercial building fire in Fort Pierce was contained by St. Lucie County Firer District early Sunday.

At approximately 4 a.m., several units were dispatched to the fire in the 3400 block of Industrial 25th Street.

Crews arrived to heavy fire and the building that was at least 50% engulfed, the fire department posted on Facebook.

The cause is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days in Bahamas' Cay Sal

Latest News

Pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard in unmarked crossing killed
Barricaded Port St. Lucie man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Tropical Storm Emily becomes fifth named storm of season
Residents Yuya Jakeguchi and his wife, Nozomi, load sandbags on to the back of their truck...
Hurricane Hilary moves 'very near' Baja, Calif., as Category 1