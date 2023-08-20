St. Lucie Fire Department contains large commercial building fire

A large commercial building fire in Fort Pierce was contained by St. Lucie County Firer District early Sunday.

At approximately 4 a.m., several units were dispatched to the fire in the 3400 block of Industrial 25th Street.

Crews arrived to heavy fire and the building that was at least 50% engulfed, the fire department posted on Facebook.

The cause is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023