St. Lucie Fire Department contains large commercial building fire
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A large commercial building fire in Fort Pierce was contained by St. Lucie County Firer District early Sunday.
At approximately 4 a.m., several units were dispatched to the fire in the 3400 block of Industrial 25th Street.
Crews arrived to heavy fire and the building that was at least 50% engulfed, the fire department posted on Facebook.
The cause is under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2023