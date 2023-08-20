Tropical Storms Emily, Franklin form in Atlantic; storms up to 6 this season

Two tropical storms formed in the Atlantic within six hours Sunday: Emily in the morning and Franklin in the afternoon. There have been six storms so far this season with three other areas of concern in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

The four other named storms this season: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don with the latter becoming a hurricane.

Franklin tracking at 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

In a 5 p.m. advisory on Franklin, the National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving 14 mph west-northwest. Franklin was about 270 miles south-southeast of Isla Saona, Dominican Republic.

A west-northwestward track is expected to continue for the next day or so followed by a sharp turn to the north. On the forecast track, Franklin should approach the coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The governments of the Dominican Republic and Haiti issued Tropical Storm Watch for the southern coasts. The storm previously was Invest 90. Before the 5 p.m. advisory, hurricane hunters found a closed low and tropical storm force winds.

In a 5 p.m. EDT advisory for Emily, NHC said there were maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving 10 mph west-northwest. Emiy was about 1,050 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Emily tracking at 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

A west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days, and a turn to the north is forecast by the middle of the week. The depression is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone in a couple of days.

On Saturday, it had an 80% chance of development over seven days.

FEMA expects funds to exhaust soon, before peak hurricane season

There are now three other tropical concerns, including Tropical Depression 6 that formed Saturday.

Tropical development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Depression 6, which is west of Emily, was about 565 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 9 mph. The depression is forecast to become a remnant low by Monday.

An area of disturbed weather in the far eastern Gulf of Mexico with showers and thunderstorms increased this afternoon. Additional development is possible and a tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward. It has a 60% chance of development over seven days.

Scripps Only Content 2023