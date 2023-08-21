Active tropics: 2 named storms, plus 2 more possible depressions

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The WPTV First Alert Weather team is monitoring five areas in the tropics, including three named storms and another two disturbances that could strengthen into at least a tropical depression over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Franklin is a strong and healthy system that will impact the central Caribbean, especially Hispaniola, on Tuesday and Wednesday, WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Franklin is located 245 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and is expected to move west on Monday before making a sharp turn to the north either Monday night or early Tuesday.

"Eventually, the storm, Franklin, goes into the Atlantic. Makes more of a turn toward the northeast over the open waters," Correa said. "Could become a Category 1 hurricane. Just something to watch. But it is not a threat to Florida."

WATCH: WPTV First Alert Weather tropical update

Tropics active with 3 named storms

In addition, to Franklin, Tropical Storm Gert and the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily are also spinning in the Atlantic Ocean. Emily was downgraded to a remnant low Monday morning. Both systems are expected to dissipate over the coming days with no impacts on land.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico which affected South Florida over the weekend has a 90% chance of development over the next two days.

Correa said it may strengthen into a tropical storm by Tuesday morning before making landfall in southern Texas or northeastern Mexico.

"Still something to watch for those areas in the western Gulf coast," Correa said.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of south Texas south of Port O'Connor. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Port O'Connor northward to Sargent. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 7 inches, are possible.

The next storm name is Harold.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has 30 mph winds and is moving west at 16 mph.
Finally, a wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of development over the next two days and a 70% chance over the next seven days.

This may become a tropical depression by late week, Correa said.

"It has a higher chance once we get to about a week out," Correa said.

Tropical update, Aug. 21, 2023.
