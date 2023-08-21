Active tropics: 3 named storms, plus 2 more possible depressions

The WPTV First Alert Weather team is monitoring five areas in the tropics, including three named storms and another two disturbances that could strengthen into at least a tropical depression over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Franklin is a strong and healthy system that will impact the central Caribbean, especially Hispaniola, on Tuesday and Wednesday, WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

Tropical Storm Franklin, 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2023.

Franklin is located 245 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and is expected to move west on Monday before making a sharp turn to the north either Monday night or early Tuesday.

"Eventually, the storm, Franklin, goes into the Atlantic. Makes more of a turn toward the northeast over the open waters," Correa said. "Could become a Category 1 hurricane. Just something to watch. But it is not a threat to Florida."

Tropical update, morning of Aug. 21, 2023

In addition, to Franklin, Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Storm Gert are also spinning in the Atlantic Ocean. However, both are expected to dissipate over the coming days with no impacts to land.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico which affected South Florida over the weekend has a 70% chance of development over the next two days.

Correa said it may strengthen into a tropical depression or storm by Tuesday before making landfall in southern Texas or northeastern Mexico.

"Still something to watch for those areas in the western Gulf coast," Correa said.

Tropical update, Aug. 21, 2023.

Finally, a wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of development over the next two days and a 70% chance over the next seven days.

This may become a tropical depression by late week, Correa said.

"It has a higher chance once we get to about a week out," Correa said.

Tropical update, Aug. 21, 2023.

