FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 21, 2023

WFLX First Alert Weather August 21, 2023.
By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A tropical wave has exited our area — now moving in the Gulf of Mexico — but it left behind breezy east winds.

The ocean breeze will help to produce passing showers or storms across our area, but it’s not a washout as the coverage is isolated.

The ocean breeze will keep high temperatures normal for this time of the year in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A gusty breeze remains through the end of the week with the chance for spotty showers and storms. Saharan dust is also sweeping through, adding hazy conditions throughout this week.

Meanwhile, there are three named tropical systems in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Emily is in the eastern Atlantic and will eventually downgrade with no impact to land. Tropical Storm Gert is very weak and will dissipate late today over the Atlantic wates.

Then there is Tropical Storm Franklin. This is a stronger and healthier system and will impact the central Caribbean, especially Hispaniola on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may become a tropical depression or storm by Tuesday. Impacts are forecast for southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

The other wave is located near the Cabo Verde Islands with gradual development throughout the week and may become a depression by late week.

