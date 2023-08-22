Boca Raton turtle rehab closer to intaking turtles again

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A turtle rehab facility in Boca Raton is one step closer to having sea turtle patients again.

In March, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ordered eight turtles to be shipped from Gumbo Limbo to other facilities. FWC cited veterinarian staff vacancies and wanted the completion of the ownership of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center to be transferred from the city to a non-profit.

The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards say they have hired a veterinarian staff, completed a transfer of ownership, and have applied with FWC to start in-taking turtle patients again. They are expected to be approved soon.

"The coastal stewards now have a broader perspective, and a broader focus, of marine and coastal conservation here in South Florida. Not only do we prioritize the care of sea turtles, but we are also focusing on other marine life such as the manatees and cetaceans in the area, we've assembled a team that have phenomenal credentials and experience working with a lot of different animals that called South Florida home," said John Holloway, the president and CEO of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards.

Youth Leadership Council accepting applications

Gumbo Limbo recruiting for new Youth Leadership Council

Gumbo Limbo is developing a Youth Leadership Council that will be addressing local environmental problems. Youth ages 10 to 16 can apply on the nature center's website for the next month to be an officer or member.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Florida Democratic congressional candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell smiles before speaking to...
Ex-congresswoman to challenge Sen. Rick Scott
Plane involved in fatal crash had 'substantial' damage in previous flight
Tropical Storm Harold forms as Franklin brings heavy rain to Caribbean
Petition seeks to keep Jupiter fire services with county