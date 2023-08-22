Buc-ee's coming to Fort Pierce? Pre-application proposal submitted for site

A site plan submitted to St. Lucie County could bring a Buc-ee's to the Treasure Coast.

The area eyed for the project is a 33-acre plot off Interstate 95 in Fort Pierce, southeast of Indrio Road.

Benjamin Balcer, the director of the county's Planning and Development Services, told WPTV on Tuesday that the pre-application proposal for a "travel center/fueling station" was discussed in late July.

Although those submitting the request didn't specify whether it was for a Buc-ee's, but based on the size of the project and the writing on the concept plan's bottom right corner that reads "Buc-ee's – Fort Pierce, FL," Balcer said it's safe to say that's what it's intended to be.

This is the concept plan for a proposed Buc-ee's near Interstate 95 and Indrio Road in Fort Pierce.

Balcer said it's just a pre-application proposal, meaning that to be considered, Buc-ee's still has to make a formal application, at which point the county and its Planning and Development Services would consider the pros and cons.

"We're looking at traffic impacts, stormwater, any kind of negative externalities that we can try to prevent through site design, making the project better for the user, and that's really what we were talking to the representatives with during that pre-application meeting," Balcer said.

Balcer said it will likely be another six to nine months before Buc-ee's even submits a formal proposal, so don't expect to see that cartoon bucktoothed beaver smiling down on drivers off the highway anytime soon.

Buc-ee's location in Daytona Beach, May 31, 2021

WPTV contacted Buc-ee's for comment on the proposal, but a representative declined to discuss projects that aren't finalized.

If it becomes a reality, it would become the fourth Buc-ee's location in Florida.

The first one opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine and the second location opened a month later in Daytona Beach. A third location is planned for Ocala.

Founded in 1982, the Texas-based mega gas station has expanded to states throughout the southeast with locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

