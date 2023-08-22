Driver found dead in canal in Loxahatchee Groves

A 20-year-old Loxahatchee man was found dead near his vehicle submerged in a canal Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Raymundo Santiago was declared dead at the scene, which was off G Road East in the northeast corner north of Okeechobee Boulevard and near Royal Palm Beach.

Santiago lost control of his 2008 Mazda 3 for undetermined reasons as he drove southbound, according to a crash report. It veered east into the canal and became submerged.

First responders reached the scene at about 3:30 p.m. and Santiago's body was found while removing the Mazda from the water.

Scripps Only Content 2023