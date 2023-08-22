FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 22, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Another breezy day on Tuesday with winds out of the northeast that could bring onshore stray showers, mainly for southern areas in Palm Beach County, but the chance is only at 20%.

The ocean breeze will keep high temperatures normal for this time of the year in the low 90s.

Saharan dust is also sweeping through, keeping skies hazy through mid-week.

Less windy conditions by the end of the week with an isolated chance for afternoon or evening storms. Afternoon high temperatures will continue to stay near 90 degrees through the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is already producing rain bands that are sweeping across the central Caribbean from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Weather conditions will deteriorate through the rest of Tuesday as Franklin tracks north, getting closer to the Dominican Republic.

Franklin is forecast to make landfall in the southern coast of the Dominican Republic by Wednesday morning and then exit into Atlantic waters by Wednesday night.

Five to 10 inches of rain are forecast for parts of Hispaniola, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches, while Puerto Rico could get two to four inches of rain, but up to six inches are possible.

Franklin with then turn northeastward away from the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, but some indirect impacts can still reach the islands.

Tropical Storm Harold formed overnight Tuesday and will make landfall into southern Texas this Tuesday afternoon. It should remain a weak tropical storm.

Meanwhile, there are two areas in the Atlantic that have a low to medium chance for development in the next seven days.

