Indian River NAACP prepares for 'battle' defending African-American history

The Indian River Chapter of the NAACP is preparing community members to advocate against new African-American History standards stating slavery was "beneficial" for slaves.

"During my watch I will not allow it to be lost, stolen, forgotten or maliciously altered," Anthony Brown, the president of the Indian River County Branch of the NAACP, said.

Florida Board of Education approves new Black History standards

Brown calls the efforts a "battle for black history" in Indian River County schools.

"It’s vital that we do something and also that we inform our young folks of who they are who their history so that the false narrative is not perpetrated among our young children," Brown said.

The meeting hosted 100-plus people of all ages, races and backgrounds at the Gifford Community Center

"They should be teaching the children the truth, whatever that may be," Pam Carter said.

Carter said she attended the meeting to educate herself on community issues as she prepares for the prepares for election season.

"It's all about inclusion, we need to stand together, and we need to support each other, and we need to include all children, everyone," Carter said.

During the town hall, the group collected ideas and strategies to take to the school board meeting in defense of black history.

"The school district and the superintendent has custodial care of our children, they who we elected. So we're going to hold them to the fire," Brown said. "You don’t get a cop-out and feel you get a jail out of free card and said ‘well the governor said’ no, no, we elected you. Either do your job or find another one.”

During public input, Thomas Kenny, the policy media director for Indian River County Moms for Liberty, stood in support of the new standards.

"You’re coming against a lot of scholarship, that is to the benefit of the African-American student and all students,” Kenny said.

Kenny referenced a book titled "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass" in which he quotes Douglass stating "I owe almost as much to the bitter oppression of my master as to the kindly aid of my mistress. I acknowledge the aid of both."

Brown called claims made by Kenny to be a manipulation of historical events.

“If you had to describe the word 'benefited,' is it incorrect to use, is it misunderstood how would you describe it?"WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Kenny.

"It’s not precise, I guess as people would say you could say despite the horrors of slavery," Kenny answered.

Kenny said African-American studies has become politicized and hopes to meet with the NAACP to continue the conversation.

"I think that African-American history is being taught. It'll continue to expand, it’ll continue to be redefined just like we all do in our education," Kenny said.

During the meeting, organizers encouraged people to write emails and letters to the Department of Education and to speak up at next Monday's school board meeting.

Scripps Only Content 2023