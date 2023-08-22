Kravis Center seeks volunteers for 2023-2024 season

The Kravis Center needs volunteers for a variety of positions for the upcoming season.

Opportunities are available in data entry, marketing, information technology, hospitality, education and ushers.

To become an usher, you must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations, such as emergency evacuations, seating, show procedures and customer service.

The new volunteer orientation is at the Kravis Center's Persson Hall on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.

If you are interested, fill out an online application or download a printable form and bring it to the orientation meeting.

Click here to learn more.

Scripps Only Content 2023