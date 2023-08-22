Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach in December

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 18-year-old Palm Springs man on Monday pleaded guilty in the fatal hit-and-run crash crash last year in Riviera Beach and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Christopher Tucker Jr. pleaded guilty to seven charges at the courthouse in West Palm Beach: vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, aggravated fleeing and four counts of reckless driving.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Gillen immediately sentenced him to three eight-year concurrent terms with a mandatory minimum of four years.

The crash occurred after 6 p.m. Nov. 25 on West Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S.

Driving a 2020 Nissan Altima, Tucker ran a red light, hit a motorcyclist and then fled the scene.

Nicholas Baccari, 30, was thrown from hia Suzuki motorcycle. The impact sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it was subsequently struck by a Hyundai Elantra. He died at a local hospital.

A passenger on the motorcycle was injured and taken to a hospital.

Tucker was arrested three weeks later.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python

Latest News

Air traffic controller shortage raises concerns
Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies
Martin County firefighters rally to help man who lost family home in fire
State officials suggest shoe to fight hot car deaths of Florida children