Pedestrian hit, killed in West Palm Beach

Police in West Palm Beach said a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue.

Belvedere Road was closed from Parker Avenue to Interstate 95 while police investigated the fatal crash.

A WPTV photographer spotted multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Officers have not shared any other details about the incident.

It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2023