Pedestrian hit, killed in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in West Palm Beach said a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue.

Belvedere Road was closed from Parker Avenue to Interstate 95 while police investigated the fatal crash.

A WPTV photographer spotted multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Officers have not shared any other details about the incident.

It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Kravis Center seeks volunteers for 2023-2024 season
Sheriff: Florida mother admits to choking teen son to death
Another breezy day on Tuesday with winds out of the northeast that could bring onshore stray...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 22, 2023
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is already producing rain bands that are sweeping...
Tracking Harold and Franklin in the Tropics