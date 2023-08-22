Petition seeks to keep Jupiter fire services with county instead of its own

More than 1,700 people signed a petition to keep Palm Beach County Fire Rescue as the responding agency for the town of Jupiter as of Monday night.

Jupiter's Town Council instructed staff to create a fire department last week. This petition asks the Town Council to create a ballot question over the topic, but only shows a group not supporting the change.



According to the petition, organizers against the project believe the current service saves businesses and homeowners money on their insurance that might not be replicated from a potential new local fire department.

"A decision of this magnitude should have never been left to only the council members," it said. "The residents should have a chance to give their opinion on whether or not they want to lose a premier service provider."

A study from a consultant said the town would save $68 million over a 10-year period if it created its own fire department.

The savings convinced multiple council members, including Ron Delaney, to vote for the project.

"There’s still tremendous cost savings," he said. "I just look at this personally as an elected official, and I’m a steward of the residence of Jupiter proper taxpayer dollars, I’d be dereliction of duty not moving forward with our own independent Town of Jupiter Fire Department.”

Council member Malise Sandstorm also said she was in favor of the plan because it gave additional decision power to the town rather the county.

Initial startup costs to purchase equipment and build and renovate stations are estimated to be about $68 million. It will be paid for through a combination of cash, financial debt and ad valorem taxes.

Plans call for 93 staff positions, including 18 in command and 75 24-hour weekly shift positions.

The Town of Jupiter Fire Department is projected to start in 2026, according to town documents.

Several municipalities have their services by the county, including Lake Worth Beach, Royal Palm Beach and Wellington.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has three fire stations in Jupiter and one in unincorporated Jupiter Farms.

Scripps Only Content 2023