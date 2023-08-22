Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Man sentenced in death of Broward County resident in 2021
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom.
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom
Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's...
Trump indictment: Concerns grow over Fulton County jail security