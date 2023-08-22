South Florida Weekend is now South Florida Daily, new show starts Sept. 5 on FOX29

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The WFLX Creative Services Department is excited to announce that South Florida Weekend is shifting its focus from weekend coverage to the entire week!

South Florida Weekend will now be part of a brand new lifestyle show launching in September called South Florida Daily (SFD). The lifestyle show will encompass events, activities, local businesses, and people throughout South Florida and the surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to expand the South Florida Weekend brand and showcase everything this vibrant area has to offer for our residents and visitors,” said Megan Hayes, co-host of South Florida Daily. “SFD is going to be your one-stop shop for everything fun and unique happening in the Palm Beaches and along the Treasure Coast. Whether you’re watching us on-air, online, or checking out the content over on social media, we are so excited to take our viewers on a fun-filled journey around South Florida!”

Through a partnership with the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission and its programming on The Palm Beaches TV, South Florida Daily will help keep community members informed of all the festivals, culture, sports, culinary experiences, and more happening in their area for the entire week instead of just the weekend.

“Get ready to truly dive into the heart of South Florida,” said Kate Monahan, co-host of South Florida Daily. “Megan and I are so excited to work together on this project with our friends at The Palm Beaches TV. We are all so passionate about this area because we live, work, and play here. We’re ready to highlight the best beaches, uncover hidden gems, and tell the stories of local legends. South Florida offers such an amazing array of experiences and we can’t wait to be your guides along the way.”

South Florida Daily launches on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. It will air Monday through Friday at Noon on WFLX FOX29.

Stay tuned for more details!

