Tropical Storm Harold forms as Franklin brings heavy rain to Caribbean

Tropical Storm Harold formed overnight Tuesday and is expected to make landfall in southern Texas as a weak tropical storm by the afternoon.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Harold has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 18 miles per hour.

"It is moving quickly," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "It will make landfall into parts of southern Texas as a tropical storm today."

Tropical Storm Harold, 5 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Franklin on Tuesday is producing rain bands that are sweeping across the central Caribbean from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Weather conditions will deteriorate through the rest of Tuesday as Franklin tracks north, getting closer to the Dominican Republic.

Franklin is forecast to make landfall in the southern coast of the Dominican Republic by Wednesday morning, and then exit into the Atlantic waters.

"Should make landfall sometime early tomorrow morning, and it starts to pick up speed. It'll exit the coast of the Dominican Republic by tomorrow afternoon," Correa said.

Tropical Storm Franklin, 5 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.

Five to 10 inches of rain are forecast for parts of Hispaniola, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches. Puerto Rico could get two to four inches of rain, but up to six inches are possible, Correa said.

Franklin with then turn northeastward, away from the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, but some indirect impacts may still reach the islands.

"The good news for the Bahamas and even the Turks and Caicos is that Franklin stays away as it turns out toward the northeast. But with that said, the Turks and Caicos are still included in this tropical storm watch," Correa said.

Florida will not be impacted by Tropical Storm Franklin.

Finally, two areas in the far eastern Atlantic have a low to medium chance for development over the next seven days.

Tropical update, Aug. 22, 2023.

