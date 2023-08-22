Wellington board wants more assurances on equestrian development

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A proposed 600-acre development of new housing and expanded equestrian facilities in Wellington has now drawn concerns from the village's Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board.

"There's a desire to see plans and commitments for the expanded showgrounds in advance of and before anything changes with the existing showground's location," village manager Jim Barnes said.

Planning officials are only making recommendations for the developers, Wellington Lifestyle Partners.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

The final say on the project will be with the village board in a series of hearings set to start Sept. 12.

"I think we're going to have a lot of interest from the public and also all the affected parties here," Barnes said.

He expects at least three days of meetings next month.

The large development has sparked a lot of reaction in Wellington over concerns about crowding and traffic, while also focusing on the expansion of the village's identity as an equestrian center.

"The equestrian presence is something that is very important to the village," Barnes said.

The project reportedly has the backing of Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Mayor Francis Suarez acknowledges he didn't qualify for GOP debate
New St. Lucie River railroad bridge could cost $218 million, take over 4 years
Boynton Beach woman out $50,000 due to check-washing scheme
Federal, state lawsuits filed against 2 West Palm Beach police officers