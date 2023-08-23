DeSantis set to take spotlight without Trump at first GOP debate

The Republican National Committee said eight candidates met their qualifications and will participate in the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Former President Donald Trump, who leads in virtually every national poll, isn't on the participant list. He said he plans to skip all debates because he's polling ahead of the other candidates and the public is aware of him already.

The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on Truth social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES."

WPTV political Aanalyst Brian Crowley said the decision could backfire on the former President even if he has an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. He said this interview isn't unlike his other interviews with conservative media.

"A debate where you are answering questions and being challenged by your Republican opponents s important and it's important to the fabric of the Republican Party. " Crowley said. "Is he saying the Republican Party doesn't matter? That the only thing that matters is the Trump Party."

Crowley also said most people will focus on Gov. Ron DeSantis' performance at Wednesday's debate. He said he'll likely face attacks from other candidates as people try to frame themselves as contenders in the race for president.

"Tomorrow night, we are going to know for sure who goes into the early states as a strong #2, perhaps we'll have a #3 and then I think we'll see some of the other candidates start to fade."

Jim Craig, who is the GOP chairman for Okeechobee County, said he doesn't believe anybody will catch up to former President Donald Trump. Regardless, he said he thinks Wednesday's debate will be watchable.

The debate will be televised on Fox News., starting at 9 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023