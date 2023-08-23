FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 23, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Our forecast stays breezy this Wednesday with winds out of the northeast that could bring onshore stray showers, mainly for southern areas in Palm Beach County. The chance is only 30%.

The ocean breeze will keep high temperatures normal for this time of the year in the low 90s.

There is some Saharan dust lingering, so hazy skies are expected this Wednesday afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will continue to stay near 90 degrees through the weekend and it could remain breezy into the start of the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is approaching the southern coast of the Dominican Republic. Franklin is forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning and then exit into the Atlantic waters by Wednesday night.

Five to 10 inches of rain are forecast for parts of Hispaniola with isolated amounts up to 15 inches, while Puerto Rico could get one to three inches of rain.

Franklin will turn northeastward away from the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, but some indirect impacts may still reach the islands.

Franklin is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane this weekend while moving slowly northward in the Atlantic.

Harold is moving across northeastern Mexico near the Texas border, but is now a depression and will continue to weaken as it tracks over land.

Meanwhile, there are two areas in the Atlantic that have a medium chance for development over the next seven days. One of those is the remnants of Emily and could redevelop into a tropical storm later this week or weekend.

