'Intentional trespasser' killed by Tri-Rail train, West Palm Beach police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A Tri-Rail train struck and killed an "intentional trespasser" on Tuesday night, a West Palm Beach police spokesman said.

At about 6:25 p.m., northbound Tri-Rail train P634 struck a "trespasser" at Windsor Avenue and 21st Street, and it was confirmed as a fatality, spokesman Victor O. Garcia with the South Florida Regional Transportation Agency told
told WPTV in an inquiry.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said it was a suicide.

The were tracks closed at 25th Street.

Thirty-two passengers onboard the train waited until about 8 p.m. for the West Palm Beach Police Department to release them.

Tri-Rail personnel are in the process of moving the passengers from the incident train to another northbound train, Garcia said.

Tri-Rail trains used the West Palm Beach Station as the northernmost station buses were running between the Mangonia Park and West Palm Beach stations to connect passengers.

On May 29, one person was killed after a Tri-Rail train struck a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach.

On Feb. 26, a male "trespasser" on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a southbound Tri-Rail train between the Boca Raton and Delray Beach stations.

