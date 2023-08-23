Man, woman arrested 3 months after fatal hit-run crash in Palm Springs

Three months after a 54-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run, a man and women were arrested Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Juan Luis Valladares, 26, of West Palm Beach, is facing charges of negligent homicide, DUI vehicular manslaughter, hit-run involving death and obstructing justice in the crash on May 21. His passenger, 26-year-old Marina Mirabella was arrested and faces an obstructing justice charge.

They were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Ramon Alonso-Castellon, of Hallandale Beach, died while walking eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at the intersection with Military Trail in Palm Springs.

Valladares was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger northbound on Military "at a high rate of speed," and struck the man in a crash reported at 8:28 p.m., according to PBSO in a report.

Valladares initially fled the scene and told investigators his car had been stolen before admitting that he had been at the wheel. The car also contained a passenger.

Investigators recovered the vehicle near Forest Lane, south of the intersection.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced Alonso-Castellon dead at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2023