Mark Wahlberg to attend Maui fundraiser at Rocco's Tacos

Mark Wahlberg will be in South Florida this week to help raise money for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The "Boogie Nights" star is teaming with Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar for a fundraiser Friday at 5 p.m. in Delray Beach.

Rocco's Tacos will host a happy hour with Wahlberg and his Flecha Azul Tequila, with all proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Wahlberg, 52, has been a frequent visitor to Palm Beach County in recent years, stopping by F45 Training in Jupiter for a funky workout in 2021 and promoting Flecha Azul Tequila at BiCE Ristorante in Palm Beach as recently as March.

His youth foundation also donated new shoes to dozens of children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County earlier this year.

Scripps Only Content 2023