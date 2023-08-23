New fire truck at PBIA designed to fight fires from inside aircraft

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
There is a new fire truck at Palm Beach International Airport that’s joining the fleet, designed to fight fires from inside the aircraft.

The truck is called Dragon 5 and it has seven on-board computers, a 360-degree camera, can get up to runway speeds of 70 miles per hour, and a stinger that can pierce an aircraft and shoot water inside to fight internal fires.

"This stinger will pierce right through the metal and it has holes right here. So it allows the water to get right where it needs to go," said District Chief Bob Kropa of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is training on the new truck and is expected to go into operation in a few weeks.

"It's a high tech piece of equipment," Kropa said. "It has every new technology that's available to keep everyone safe here at the airport."

