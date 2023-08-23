Person killed by northbound Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
One person was killed by a Tri-Rail train Tuesday night, a spokesman for the South Florida Regional Transportation Agency said.

At about 6:25 p.m., northbound Tri-Rail train P634 struck a "trespasser" at Windsor Avenue and 21st Street, and it was confirmed as a fatality, spokesman Victor O. Garcia told WPTV in an inquiry.

The were tracks closed at 25th Street.

Thirty-two passengers onboard the train waited until about 8 p.m. for the West Palm Beach Police Department to release.

Tri-Rail trains are using the West Palm Beach Station as the northernmost station and service is experiencing some delays. Buses are running between the Mangonia Park and West Palm Beach stations to connect passengers.

On May 29, person was killed after a Tri-Rail train struck a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach.

On Feb. 26, a male "trespasser" on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a southbound Tri-Rail train between the Boca Raton and Delray Beach stations.

