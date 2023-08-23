Publix has stopped selling hurricane-themed cakes

Grocer says cakes ‘make light of a natural disaster’
By Scott Sutton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A sweet treat that many Publix customers have become accustomed to during hurricane season is no longer available.

The Florida-based grocer posted on its website that they don't "produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster."

The company said they have sent communications to their stores reminding them of the policy.

Pictures of the cakes often permeate social media as a hurricane or tropical storm approaches Florida.

Customer Jessica Sullivan posted a picture of a hurricane-themed cookie cake as Hurricane Dorian near the Florida coast in 2019.

The cakes often have pictures of a hurricane with messages that say "Go Away!" or "Leave Florida Alone."

Below is the full statement posted on Publix's website related to the production of hurricane-themed cakes:

"We appreciate your reaching out regarding decorated cakes from our bakery departments. Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Often times, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty. For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster. We have sent communications to our stores reminding them of our policy. We regret if a store has not followed policy, and we are working to rectify the situation.

Our priority remains taking care of our customers, associates and communities as we prepare and respond to Hurricane Ian."

It has been a relatively quiet hurricane season for Florida so far. However, the peak months of September and October typically bring more tropical activity to the Sunshine State.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion

Latest News

Get paid $1,000 to become ‘Buc-ee’s Bud-ee’
"Saturday Night Live" alumnus Pete Davidson recently paid a visit to an iconic Palm Beach...
Pete Davidson enjoys some Bud’s, poses for photo with employees
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it